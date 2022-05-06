Compost Facility to Open on Sundays During Summer Months

The City of Cheyenne Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be open on Sundays for the summer months. Starting Sunday, May 1st and running through Friday, September 30th the compost facility will be open 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for drop offs only. No sales or loading of compost, prepared topsoil, or mulch will be done on Sundays. The Compost Facility will also continue with their regular business hours on Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Compost Facility, call 307-632-5518

Why We Care

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce strives to lead community and economic development in our region, and to make a prosperous and quality community. We work daily to protect our business friendly environment and work to strengthen the foundation Wyoming has been building since 1890. ShortGo News seeks to celebrate the ways our community is thriving and the ways we continue to grow.