Concrete Work to begin at Yellowstone Road & Central Avenue

Pending final approval by City Council, the City of Cheyenne will begin concrete repairs on Yellowstone Road and Central Avenue on Oct. 11, weather permitting.

The work area includes:

Yellowstone Road from the Central Avenue intersection north to the end of the concrete road surface near Dell Range Boulevard and

Central Avenue between Yellowstone Road and the Airport Golf Club entrance.

Lane closures will be in effect during construction and drivers should use caution in the work zone.

Although one through lane of travel will be open in each direction at all times, some turning movements will be restricted. Right turns will not be allowed from Yellowstone onto Central Avenue, with traffic being detoured to Pershing Boulevard. Turning lanes from Dell Range to Yellowstone and from Central to Yellowstone will also see restrictions.

Drivers may experience significant delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes. Work will take place for about 8 weeks, weather permitting.