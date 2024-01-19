Couple arraigned on charges of aggravated child abuse

Truman Sitting Eagle, age 36, and Kandace Sitting Eagle, age 33, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, were arraigned on Jan. 16. They are both charged with aggravated child abuse and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Their trial has been set for Mar. 18 before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne.

Both defendants were detained at the request of the government and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted on all counts, they each face no less than 10 years up to life imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the FBI and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.