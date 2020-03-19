COVID-19 Response

COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center

Laramie County – Albin – Burns – City of Cheyenne – Pine Bluffs

Emergency Public Health Order Related to COVID-19

Laramie County Closure Order

CHEYENNE (3/19/20) – Three individuals in the City of Cheyenne have tested positive for COVID-19 early this week. Based on the guidance issued by the President of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and the State Department of Health, Dr. Stanley Hartman, Laramie County Health Officer has issued an Order closing certain public places; and placing restrictions on restaurants within Laramie County. The order has been issued with the knowledge of the Laramie County Commissioners and local elected officials from Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns and Albin. The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department and the Cheyenne Laramie County Emergency Management Agency are working closely to manage services associated with the COVID-19 outbreak in Laramie County.

In response to the continued spread of COVID-19, the President’s guidelines suggest avoiding group gatherings, eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, food courts or other public areas. Dr. Hartman stated that he “supports and encourages members of the public to practice social distancing in an effort to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our county which will “flatten the curve or the spread of this virus.” “We recognize that these are extraordinary actions, but COVID-19 is a serious public health challenge. This decision was not taken lightly and will hopefully increase positive outcomes for our community” Hartman stated.

The Emergency order recognizes the challenges that today’s Public Health Order puts on many businesses in the county, but due to the rapid increase in cases it is necessary to begin closings March 19, 2020. Effective immediately, the following are hereby closed for all of Laramie County including, Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns, Carpenter and Albin,

Wyoming:

• All theaters (film or stage)

• Bars, nightclubs, saloons, taverns

• Self-serve buffets

• Salad bars

• Unpackaged self-serve food services

• Golf clubs and country clubs

• All communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, sauna rooms, fitness centers, gyms, and

conference rooms

• Museums

• Tasting rooms

• Any other like establishment or indoor recreational facility

All restaurants may remain open only for curbside take out or drive thru food service. Cash payments are strongly discouraged. Online and telephonic credit card transactions are highly encouraged. Staff who handle cash or credit cards shall not be involved in preparation, handling, or delivery of food. All dine-in food service, whether inside or outside the establishment and admitting guests, patrons, and customers inside the establishment is prohibited.

A copy of the Emergency Order is available on the Cheyenne Laramie County Board of Health website at www.LaramieCounty.com, under the COVID-19 link. All efforts are being taken to contact as many businesses as possible. Questions for food establishments can be directed to the Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department at 633-4090. For general questions please call 633-4000.