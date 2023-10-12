CSO 23/24 Season Opens with Mahler’s “Titan”, Featuring Guest Artist Adam Zukiewicz, piano.
Posted On October 12, 2023
On October 21st at 7:30pm, CSO and Maestro William Intriligator open the 2023/24 Season, The Universe Awaits, with Gustav Mahler’s Titan! In addition to the spectacular Mahler’s 1st Symphony, enjoy pianist Adam Zukiewicz performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Sponsored by Cheyenne Skin Clinic. Guest Artist Underwritten by Jane Iverson.
- Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring Adam Zukiewicz
- Mahler, Symphony No. 1, “Titan”
Tickets $11.50-$53; Livestream $25 per household.
Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center