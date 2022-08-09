Curt Gowdy State Park To Host Series Of Guided Hikes

If you’re looking for an outdoor activity to round out the summer, August is packed full of Guided Hikes at Curt Gowdy State Park!

August 13 6:00 am

Greet the Dawn with Ranger Laura on Saturday August 13th from 6:00am – 7:00am. Join us for an unforgettable sunrise view along Granite Ridge Trail. The group will meet at the Parking Area directly north of the Causeway at 6:00 am.

August 21 10:00am

Enjoy the last weekend before heading back to school at Curt Gowdy State Park! Sunday August 21st from 10:00am – 11:00am, join Ranger Laura for an educational and fun hike through Finn’s Forest perfect to get the whole family outside on a beautiful summer morning. The group will meet at the Visitor Center Playground at 10:00am.

August 26 6:00pm

Celebrate National Dog Day with your four legged friends at Curt Gowdy! On Friday August 26, bring your pups for a group hike on Stone Temple Circuit from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. This will be a great opportunity to meet others who like to hike with their pets. The group will meet at the Aspen Grove Trailhead Parking Area at 6:00pm.

Our Guided Hikes are a great opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors in a friendly, group environment. All ages & experience levels are welcome! Guided Hikes are free events & open to the public, but you have to pay day use or overnight fees to be in Curt Gowdy State Park.

Please email Laura.Dale@wyo.gov with any questions or concerns.

Story by Wyoming State Parks