District Holds Public Review for Elementary Math Intervention Resources

Laramie County School District 1’s Math Department is conducting an elementary school math intervention resources adoption. The public and district stakeholders have an opportunity to participate in the adoption process.

The prospective materials will be available to the public for a 45-day review and receipt of comments. This will be held Monday–Thursday from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., through Aug. 4, 2022, in the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave., across from room 224.

The resources will also be on review at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., on the second floor, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, 1–5 p.m.

For more information about the materials, contact Elementary Math Coordinator Valerie Kerschner, 771-2499.

Story by Laramie County School District 1