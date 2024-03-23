Don’t be on the Wrong Side of these Business Statistics
Posted On March 23, 2024
Nearly a third of small business owners report not knowing where to find information regarding their business credit score. If you are in the process of building business credit (or have yet to view your score), here’s how to gather the crucial data to boost your standing.
43 percent of B2B businesses that experience late-paying customers—which can negatively impact cash flow. Take these simple steps to prevent late/nonpayment issues in the future.