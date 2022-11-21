Don’t invite a F.O.G. Clog to Thanksgiving

Fats, oils, and grease (FOG) clogs are a fast way to ruin great holiday festivities. The Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) would like to remind everyone not to pour hot, melted, fats down the drain when cooking and cleaning up after Thanksgiving dinner. Fats, oils, and grease can cool quickly, creating clogs in pipes, and may lead to a sewer backup in your and/or your neighbors’ home.

Best practices for preventing a F.O.G. Clog include:

Can It – Pour fats, oils, and grease waste into an empty container, like a can.

Cool It – Let the can cool and then throw it away in the trash.

Trash It – Scrape food from pots, pans, and plates into the garbage or compost prior to washing. Do not pour scraps into a garbage disposal.

Whether it’s drippings off a holiday turkey, buttery sauces, gravy, or bacon grease – fats, oils, and grease should never be washed down the drain.

Story by the B.O.P.U