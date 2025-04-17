Early Morning Rollover Crash Occurs on Reed Avenue, Multiple Vehicles Damaged

On Thursday, April 17 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a rollover crash in the 3100 block of Reed Avenue.

Preliminary details show that the incident occurred when the driver of a white GMC Sierra truck turned south on Reed Avenue and struck a parked Jeep pickup truck. The impact pushed the Jeep into another vehicle parked directly behind it. The GMC then spun and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

The GMC’s truck bed landed on top of a nearby silver sedan – tools and plumbing parts from inside the bed were ejected during the crash, causing damage to other parked vehicles.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, sustained injuries during the crash and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. No other injuries were reported. Driver impairment is believed to be a contributing factor – officers applied for and obtained a warrant to

perform blood alcohol testing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.