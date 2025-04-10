Earthcore Industries Announces New Distribution Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Earthcore Industries, a Jacksonville, FL-based manufacturer and distributor of Isokern fireplaces and chimney systems since 1990, has announced the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot distribution center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The new facility will streamline Earthcore’s service to its Northwest and Upper Midwest distribution and dealer networks, reinforcing the company’s commitment to improving product accessibility and customer service across the nation.

With prime access to key transportation routes, the Cheyenne center will strengthen Isokern’s regional presence, economic growth and development by enabling faster, more efficient deliveries to customers. “Our commitment has always been to deliver the highest quality products and service to our customers in a timely manner,” said Carl Spadaro, CEO of Earthcore Industries. “Adding our fifth distribution center in Cheyenne helps us fulfill our promise to deliver products within 48 hours.”

The facility will be built by Richardson Construction Company of Cheyenne, an established leader in large-scale commercial projects, with design work by VFLA Architects & Interiors of Fort Collins, CO.

The groundbreaking for the new facility, located within the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, is scheduled for April 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Earthcore leadership, along with other representatives, will be present. The public and media are welcome to attend.

About Earthcore Industries

Since 1990, Earthcore Industries has been a pioneer in high-quality fireplace solutions. The company utilizes proprietary volcanic pumice sourced from Iceland in the creation of its products.

As the manufacturer and distributor of Isokern fireplaces, Earthcore has set the industry standard for modular masonry fireplaces and chimney systems across North America. Architects and builders prefer Isokern products for both residential and commercial applications. Known for combining innovative technology with sustainable materials, Isokern delivers superior performance and aesthetic versatility.

Earthcore serves a network of over six hundred independent distributors and dealers throughout North America. The new Cheyenne facility will complement Earthcore’s existing distribution network and local retail offices, which are located in Jacksonville, FL; Chesapeake, VA; Charlotte, NC; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, Austin, and Houston, TX; Corona and Camarillo, CA; and Phoenix, AZ. Earthcore Industries

About Richardson Construction

Richardson Construction Company is a trusted name in the Cheyenne construction community, known for their expertise in delivering high-quality commercial projects. Their commitment to precision and excellence makes them the ideal partner for Earthcore’s new distribution center. Richardson Construction Company

About VFLA Architects & Interiors

VFLA Architects & Interiors, based in Fort Collins, CO, is a renowned architectural firm celebrated for its innovative and thoughtful approach to design. The company’s dedication to quality and creativity ensures that Earthcore’s new facility will not only be highly functional but also visually impressive. VFLA Architecture and Interiors