Educating our Future Workforce: Luncheon on April 1
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, April 1. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Little America. Guest speaker Brian Schroeder, the Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, will discuss ways we are educating our future workforce.
Schroeder was appointed Wyoming’s 23rd State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2022. Brian is constitutionally entrusted with general supervision of Wyoming’s public education system and also sits on critical state boards, including the State Board of Land Commissioners, the State Board of Education, the State Loan and Investment Board and the State Building Commission. The superintendent is also a non-voting member on the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, the Wyoming Community College Commission and the School Facilities Commission.
Schroeder believes that for the student, the purpose of education is learning to think. Driven by the arts and the sciences, it’s about learning from others and thinking for oneself.
Early Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 29. Register today to guarantee your spot!