Eight Statues to Be Installed by Capitol Avenue Bronze, Before CFD

Tomorrow, the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will install eight statues in downtown Cheyenne, including four historic figures and four representations of wild and marine life.

Reacting to the news, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Cheyenne welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from around the world this week, I am full of pride that these installations will happen before Frontier Days. In less than a year, the face of the Capital City of the Old West is being transformed, because of the generosity of the people of this great city. Having these eight statues installed before Frontier Days will further highlight Cheyenne as one of the most exciting places on the Front Range.”

Nathaniel Trelease, chairman of the Capital Avenue Bronze Project also shared, “Our most optimistic hopes have been outrun by the generosity of our donors. We now have commitments for more than 50 statues. Every year, tens of thousands of people walking up Capitol Avenue or through downtown will learn about the heritage of the city and state and the honor of its people.”

Harvey Deselms, the curator of the project, added, “We’re especially excited that the Project has spread beyond Capitol Avenue throughout downtown, onto 17th Street and Carey Avenue, too. We recently received shipment of pedestal material after a three-month delay and hope to accelerate our installations in the coming months. A party will be announced soon!”

The public is welcome to attend the unveiling of the installations, with the following statues to be presented Thursday, July 21, beginning at 8:00 a.m.:

“Justice Willis Van Devanter”

By Joel Turner

Capitol Ave. between 24th St. and 22nd St., in front of the Supreme Court building

Donated by the daughters of the late William H. Vines, esq. – Kimberly, Hillary, Jennifer, and Stephanie

“Esther Hobart Morris”

By Joel Turner

Capitol Ave. between 24th St. and 22nd St., in front of the Supreme Court building

Donated by Jim Collins

“Native Girl”

By George Lundeen

Northeast corner of Capitol Ave. & 22nd St.

Donated by Alice’s Lakeside Legacy

“Comparing Time”

By Joey Bainer

Northwest corner of Capitol Ave. & 15th St.

Donated by Jim Ehernberger

“A Friend in Need”

By Robin Laws

Northeast corner of Pioneer Ave. & 17th St.

Donated by Bob Born

“High Yield”

By Joshua Tobey

Northeast corner of Carey Ave. & 17th St.

Donated by Sam Galeotos

“Guardian”

By Robin Laws

Northwest corner of Carey Ave. & 17th St.

Donated by Marietta Dineen

“River Motion”

By Tim Cherry

Southeast corner of Carey Ave. & 17th St.

Donated by Alicia Brown

For more information on the project or how to donate a bronze, please contact Harvey Deselms at Harvey Deselms deselmsart@aol.com or Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com. You may also visit the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project website.

Story by the City of Cheyenne