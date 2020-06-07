Element Church Creates Food Pantry for People In Need

Since March 23rd, Element Church’s food pantry (600 E Carlson St #201) has been serving meals across the Laramie County Community. The pantry is currently open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Over the past two months, the pantry has served 4,960 people and has given away over 115,000 pounds of food to the Cheyenne community. Element’s food pantry has also partnered with the Friday Food Bag Foundation to provide 1,000 “Spring Break Bags” to the students of Laramie County School District #1.

Element recently added a delivery service to assist those quarantined at home or those unable to pick up a food bag. On average, they report serving 100 people a day.

The Church purchases food through Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and has also partnered with the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program to receive 880 prepacked boxes filled with fruits and veggies.

Element has shared these donations with St. Josephs Food Pantry, the Salvation Army, and have delivered 80 boxes to people living in the Burns/Carpenter area.

“We have so many people, businesses, non-profits and volunteers to thank for all their support. These individuals and businesses really stepped up when we needed it, thank you all for serving your community with your time, resources and talents. At Element, we exist to guide people to experience life to its fullest, connect into meaningful relationships and make a lasting impact. We pray that through the pantry, we are making a lasting impact to our Cheyenne community” – Element Church