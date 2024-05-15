Empowering Cheyenne: NextEnergy.ai Leads the Solar Revolution
Cheyenne, Wyoming – NextEnergy.ai, in partnership with the Wyoming Energy Association, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest store location at 2401 South Greeley Highway Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007 with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for May 23, 2024 at 10am presented by the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
Veterans & First Responders get a FREE MEAL from our event food truck vendor, Ranch Eats!
This groundbreaking local event marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards renewable energy independence.
NextEnergy.ai is led by company owner and COO Spencer Gordon, a seasoned business professional with over 8 years of business management experience. NextEnergy.ai and the Wyoming Energy Association are bringing innovative solar technology and a
commitment to quality to the Cheyenne community via residential and commercial solar installations.
With exclusive use of 100% American-made solar
panels manufactured in Georgia, NextEnergy.ai is committed to providing excellent products and service locally with American technology.
Key differentiators that NextEnergy.ai offers Cheyenne:
1. Data-Driven Solutions: Utilizing AI to analyze vast amounts of data for precise predictions and adjustments.
2. Smart Grid Integration: Seamlessly integrating solar solutions with smart grid systems for energy grid stability.
3. Adaptive Learning: Continuous improvement through adaptive learning features powered by machine learning.
4. Remote Monitoring and Control: Offering remote monitoring and control of solar installations through AI for maximum efficiency.
5. Predictive Maintenance: Detecting potential issues in solar infrastructure before disruptions occur, ensuring smooth operations.
6. Environmental Impact: Reducing carbon footprint and increasing energy efficiency for a lower overall environmental impact.
As a proud Wyoming partner level member of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, NextEnergy.ai is dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the region, in addition to serving our community through volunteerism.
As NextEnergy.ai opens its doors in
Cheyenne, it brings jobs, commerce, and
energy freedom to the community. Embarking on a journey towards a brighter, more sustainable future.
For more information, visit NextEnergy.ai, or contact:
Traci Sevores
Vice President, Wyoming Sales and Customer Service Next Energy.ai & the NextEnergy.ai c: (307) 631-3869 / e: traci.sevores@nextenergy.ai
JD Gappa
Wyoming Energy Consultant
Next Energy.ai & the NextEnergy.ai c: (307) 881-NEXT (6398) / e: jd@nextenergy.ai