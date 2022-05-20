Encore Electric Named a 2022 USA Top Workplace
Encore Electric has earned a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award as well as 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Purpose & Values, and Leadership. This recognition is awarded by Energage, an employee data research company that surveys millions of employees each year to identify the Top Workplaces in the USA based on employee feedback.
Encore Electric has a strong set of core values practiced by all employees. People, Principle, Strength, and Service are the guiding values that make Encore Electric a great place to work for field and support staff alike.
“Encore Electric, Inc. is a purpose driven and value-centric organization,” said Chief People Office Al Paxton. “Our empowered problem solvers show up every day to build essential and critical infrastructure for our nation, communities, and families. We have elite teams of people that provide services you can’t get anywhere else. We strive for excellence in our personal and professional lives so that our customers, our families, and our communities thrive.”
Top Workplace awards are based on a research-backed employee engagement survey that measures employee experience of their company’s culture practices. Surveys measure employee engagement feedback on company values, leadership, compensation, work-life flexibility, inclusion, and more.
“We are all very committed to our company’s legacy and culture,” said President Willis Wiedel. “An Encore employee has a noble purpose because they know that what they do every day goes well beyond the day’s work. With a shared purpose we make a huge difference in the lives of others through the projects we build and the communities that we live in. This recognition goes to our people who thrive in the culture that they help build.”
About Encore Electric
Founded in 2003, Encore Electric, Inc. was established to serve clients in the Rocky Mountain West to address complex and technical projects for developers and top consumer brands with electrical construction, technology solutions and maintenance services. Recognized for safety, design and quality by industry organizations and customers, Encore credits the talent and work ethic of its more than 900 team members. Encore Electric is a privately held, employee-owned company based in Lakewood, Colorado. For more information, visit www.encoreelectric.com.