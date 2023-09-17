Home » Government

Energy that Won’t Break the Bank

Sydney O'Brien Posted On September 17, 2023
Wyoming’s own Congresswoman, Harriet Hageman, has worked with Senator Dan Sullivan from Alaska to introduce the Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act. The proposed bill requires reviews of existing energy laws and regulations to determine if they are adversely impacting energy prices, and establishes metrics to ensure future laws and regulations do not inflict energy poverty on at risk communities. As states that heavily rely on energy production for the benefit of their economies, this is an important issue for Wyoming and Alaska.




