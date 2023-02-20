Entrepreneurship booms despite rising inflation

5.1 million new business applications were filed in 2022. However, inflation showed resilience in January, despite some progress in recent months.

By the Numbers: You can explore this interactive map tracking the latest entrepreneurship data in each state and county across the country.

Government must support policy that supports the creation of new business, not hinder it as new businesses bring more opportunity to our communities.

Price increases for necessities are still putting enormous pressure on family budgets and small businesses.

The stubbornness of inflation likely means the Federal Reserve will keep raising rates to bring prices down.

WY We Care: Your Chamber is working to fix the systemic issues contributing to inflation, including workforce, housing, and Sentinel (the largest economic development project in US history.)

