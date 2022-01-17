Home » Government

EPA rejects state plan for power plant future

Shortgo Posted On January 17, 2022
0
0


Via Wyoming News

CASPER – A decision is in for unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant, and it’s not the news the state was hoping for.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it would propose disapproving Wyoming’s alternative pollution control plan for the unit, which has been out of compliance with federal regulations since Dec. 31 and is operating under a four-month emergency suspension signed by Gov. Mark Gordon. The suspension will end April 30.

Read Full Story




Trending Now
If at First You Don’t Succeed, Have the Labor Board Intercede
Shortgo January 18, 2022
Judges Needed for Month of the Military Child Essay Contest
Shortgo January 17, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
EPA rejects state plan for power plant future
Share No Comment