EPA rejects state plan for power plant future

Via Wyoming News

CASPER – A decision is in for unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant, and it’s not the news the state was hoping for.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it would propose disapproving Wyoming’s alternative pollution control plan for the unit, which has been out of compliance with federal regulations since Dec. 31 and is operating under a four-month emergency suspension signed by Gov. Mark Gordon. The suspension will end April 30.