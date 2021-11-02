F.E. Warren AFB Seeks New Food and Beverage Contractor

F. E. Warren Air Force Base is currently soliciting for a Food and Beverage contractor to assume Restaurant Operations at the on-base facility, Trails End Event Center. Trail’s End is conveniently located just inside the main gate (Randall Avenue) access point, and features a fully equipped kitchen. Selected contractor will be granted exclusive access to facility kitchen for regular lunch/dinner meals, food and non-alcoholic beverage support of the bar operations, and first right of refusal for all F&B catered events.

If you are interested in this amazing opportunity, or if you would like additional details, please contact Mark Weber at mark.weber.15@us.af.mil or (307) 773-4250 by 5 November 2021. After receiving initial interest, additional information will be requested for your proposed business plan for operations at Trails End Event Center. The F. E. Warren team will review the submissions and select a contractor based on the proposal that best meets the needs of Airmen and Families of F. E. Warren AFB.