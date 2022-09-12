Fall and Winter Sports Programs Offered at Ice and Events Center

The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center will offer a variety of programs and classes from October to March. These fall-friendly and winter programs will include learning how to play hockey, learning how to skate, and an adult hockey league.

There is something fun for everyone! Registration deadlines are quickly approaching, so get signed up today. Registration to play in the adult hockey league will end on Wednesday, September 28, followed by the registration deadline for learning how to skate on Tuesday, October 4. The Ice and Events Center will accept those looking to learn hockey on a rolling basis.

For more information about these programs, please contact Bailey Miller at bmiller@cheyennecity.org or by calling (307) 637-6319. You may also contact Jeffrey Gillotti at jgillotti@cheyennecity.org or call (307) 637-6317.

Story by the City of Cheyenne