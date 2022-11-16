Home » Government

Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming

Shortgo Posted On November 16, 2022
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on the wrong side of the Interstate.

The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as Christopher Batchelder, a 41-year-old resident of Vernal, Utah. Batchelder was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Charles Swainson, a 57-year-old resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Swainson was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

A medical condition on the part of Swainson is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 117th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 101 in 2021, 118 in 2020, and 136 in 2019.

 




