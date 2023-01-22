Fatal Crash North of Chugwater, Wyoming

Home » News

On January 21, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 67 on Interstate 25, north of Chugwater, Wyoming. At 5:06 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a rollover crash.

A 1999 Dodge Ram pulling a flatbed trailer was headed south on Interstate 25 around milepost 67. The driver lost control of the Dodge on the ice and snow-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to jackknife and overturn.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The first passenger was identified as Adam Mitchell, a 49-year-old resident of Laporte, Colorado. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The second passenger has been identified as Jason Lopez, a 49-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado resident. Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the Banner Health Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.




