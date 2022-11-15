Feed the Troops releases Holiday Calendar

Feed the Troops is a Cheyenne Community AIM Foundation event going 12 years strong. AIM and Appaloosa Broadcasting need helping hands to support the United States Armed Forces in the greater Cheyenne area and bring much-needed cheer to Cheyenne’s dedicated active military and service members, near and far.

Community Support for FEED THE TROOPS

Jay O’Rourke, KAZY On- Air Personality, Appaloosa Broadcasting

“This is my 5th year working with the Cheyenne Community Aim Foundation’s Feed the Troops. I’m beyond proud of this organization and all that we accomplish every year. It’s important to me to give back to the men and women who keep my family safe every day. I’m so thankful to be part of Feed the Troops and excited for everything we are doing for our active military members in our community”

Glen Chavez, Founder, AIM Foundation

“This is personal to me because I have seen it first hand, the loneliness that sets in with our service members. For the past 12 years they have shared the heartache they go through during the holidays. This is just my way of saying thank for your commitment to our country and our community. Let’s them know we care even though they think they are alone. We are in this together to take care of each other mentally and physically!”

Tim Bradshaw, Aviation Director, Cheyenne Regional Airport

“The Cheyenne Regional Airport Board and staff are proud to partner with (AIM) Appreciates Its Military and Appaloosa Broadcasting in supporting the annual “Feed the Troops” initiative. This is our first year participating in this event and hope that this will become a signature occasion for us to recognize the immense sacrifice that our men and women in uniform make for our great country. Our goal is to recognize the dedication and devotion of their families in supporting them in their call to duty. We appreciate each and every one of them and pray for their well-being and

safety.”

Events

November 16th (7am – 5pm) – Food Drive at Appaloosa Broadcasting Parking Lot @ East Lincolnway & Morrie

Come on down and help feed the troops. We’re looking for these traditional fixins to make Thanksgiving Day bountiful for those who protect and serve us. Donations will be accepted from 7am-5pm. Arrow Moving & Storage will be providing a Mayflower trailer to move items to be packed. Please bring the following: Turkeys*, Hams*, Stuffing, Canned Goods: corn, green beans, cranberries, onion, carrots and peas, Boxes of Bisquick & cornmeal, Butter, Jello/Gelatin, Pumpkin* and Pecan* pies*. (Please, no alcohol.) Volunteers to package donations are greatly appreciated. Monetary contributions also accepted. Donations can be made at Appaloosa Broadcasting, Ashley HomeStore/Cheyenne, American Storage & Postal Service, Connie Paul Grooming, First Interstate Bank, KFBC Radio Station, Safeway, and Cheyenne Regional Airport. Please make checks payable to: Cheyenne Community AIM Foundation. Contact Glenn Chavez at 307-287-2747 or g.chavez08@yahoo.com with any questions.

Thanksgiving Day thru Christmas Day (Open to the public, 6am-10pm Cheyenne Regional Airport)

Christmas Tree Display featuring 24 beautifully decorated trees. Twelve trees to be given to twelve military service members. (Businesses sponsoring Christmas trees can decorate the trees Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, November 27th, during airport hours of 4 am-11pm. 24 Trees will be on display at the Cheyenne Regional Airport. 12 will be given away to military service members at the December 9th event. The remaining 12 trees will be on display through December.)

December 9th (5:30pm) Cocktail Reception & Choir Featuring the Cheyenne Harmony-Wyomingaires Chorus –Cheyenne Regional Airport

Four-part a Capella harmony, in the time-honored barbershop quartet style of yesteryear will thoroughly entertainment you. The Cheyenne Harmony-Wyomingaires Chorus have been together since the 1960’s. Through the years, the members have changed but the barbershop style they sing remains the same. Barbershop is fun, challenging, and addictive. Come and experience it for yourself.

December 9th (6:30ish) Cocktails & Country Music – B.J. Jamison to Open for CADIE Calhoun –Cheyenne Regional Airport – Christmas Tree Social (Invitation only)

Military service members whose Thanksgiving meal contains a Christmas Card Invitation are eligible to attend the December 9th Christmas Tree Social, including one guest. RSVP required. Space is limited. Billy Jack’s Pizza and Pub buffet, including custom pizzas and two complimentary drink tickets are provided. Several big ticket items to be given away throughout the evening. Cocktail attire. (sponsorships may include up to 8 tickets) B.J. Jamison is a Nebraska native raised on a ranch near Ashby, NE. He was born into a rodeo family, yet new he wanted to learn to play guitar and taught himself to play at age 13, quickly learning and landing his first job as Lead Guitarist with a country band! Singing and performing live promptly followed. B.J. sings a wide variety of classic country to 80’s and 90’s country and red dirt country music, too. B.J.’s acoustic, solo shows have been gaining traction throughout the Midwest for the last two years and he recently opened for Ian Munsick.

Entertainment provided by CADIE Calhoun, Country Music Star, from Hattiesburg, MS. CADIE will be bringing lots of energy and performing her original songs, “Shake the Trailer” and “Call Me Baby” along with many country favorites. CADIE has performed at Country Thunder in Wisconsin, at multiple Southern festivals with her band and with John Stone in Nashville at both Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk on Lower Broadway. Most recently, CADIE opened for Scotty McCreery. CADIE is also a morning show co-host on B95 Breakfast Club in Laurel, MS and is a new On-Air Personality on KHAT New Country 96.7 in Laramie. New, local artist, BJ Jamison from Nebraska will be opening for CADIE.

December 10th (Time TBD) CADIE Calhoun and BJ Jamison performance at Blue Raven Brewery in downtown Cheyenne.

All events support Cheyenne’s dedicated active military and service members currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Sponsorships

Sponsorships start at $750 up to $20,000 for the Presenting Santa Sponsorship, which includes a live performance by Country Music Star CADIE Calhoun at an event to be determined.

Sponsorship Levels include:

Elf Sponsorship $750

Goody Bag Sponsorship $1000

Snowman Sponsorship $1500

Reindeer Sponsorship $3500

Poinsettia Sponsorship $7500

Poinsettia Plus Sponsorship $10,000

Presenting Santa Sponsorship $17,500

Additional Stand-Alone Sponsorship Opportunities $1250 – $3500

Checks and credit card payments accepted. Please make checks payable to: Appaloosa Broadcasting. Please contact

Jay O’Rourke at 307-274-5872 or Jayor@radiowyo.com.

We would like to thank and recognize Cheyenne’s generous sponsors!

Advanced Comfort Solutions

American Storage & Postal Service

Arrow Moving & Storage

Ashley HomeStore/Cheyenne

Billy Jack’s Pizza & Pub

Blue Raven Brewery

Carpet MEDIC

Cheyenne Regional Airport

Chronicles Distilling

Circle Y Home & Ranch

Connie Paul Grooming

Corner to Corner Fencing

RESTORE/Habitat for Humanity

Riverstone Bank

Safeway/Cheyenne

Visit Cheyenne

Walmart

WY 2-1-1