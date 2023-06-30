Friends of Botanic Gardens to Host Miniature Golf Tournament

Proceeds to Fund Enhancements to the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory

The Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting its first miniature golf tournament Sunday, August 20. A reception at the gardens will kick off the event at 1:00 p.m. with the twosome scramble beginning at 2:30 at the Putt Hutt.

“We’re delighted to be hosting a lighthearted event that will benefit the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory,” said Jill Lovato, Executive Director of the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. “The conservatory is six years old this year, and the plants have grown a lot. This tournament will help us fund an irrigation and supplemental light expansion and add a few bells and whistles to the space. It’ll be lots of fun, too.”

The tournament and the scramble will accommodate up to 32 twosomes playing 18 holes. The twosome entry fee is $100, which includes admission to pre- and post-tournament receptions at the botanic gardens. A limited number of VIP tickets are also for sale for $30. VIPs can attend the pre- and post-tournament receptions and enjoy an exclusive viewing section at the Putt Hutt for the tournament. Attendees of the receptions can purchase raffle tickets for a handful of unique baskets and experiences, including special event packages at the botanic gardens. Additionally, reception-goers will have an opportunity to add or subtract strokes to their favorite – or least favorite – players through a variety of good-natured games.

Teams can register, and spectators may purchase tickets at https://www.botanic.org/event/miniature-golf-tournament/ or by contacting Jill Lovato at jill@botanic.org or (307) 637-6396.

The Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 1994 to advocate for and support the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. We thank you for your support!