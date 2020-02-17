Home » News

Frontier Trampoline Park Celebrates Grand Opening

Shortgo Posted On February 17, 2020
0
0


Cheyenne, Wyoming’s first indoor trampoline center, Frontier Trampoline Park (3501 E Lincolnway Suite B), opened it’s doors Saturday, February 15th.

Frontier Trampoline Park is a 25,000 square feet facility with a variety of activities for all ages. According to their website, the space is comprised of a kiddie court, main trampolines with an angle wall, dodgeball court, racing zip-line, battle beam, parkour course, Olympic trampolines, multiple foam pits with diving board, and wipeout activity. Additionally, the facility will feature party rooms for special events.

President’s Day, Monday, Feburary 17th, the park is open from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will also be a concert ticket giveaway – a chance to win tickets to Jerrod Neimann, Dominic Syracuse, Tech N9ne, and Jon Wolfe.




Trending Now
Frontier Trampoline Park Celebrates Grand Opening
Shortgo February 17, 2020
Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
Shortgo February 17, 2020

You are reading
Frontier Trampoline Park Celebrates Grand Opening
Share No Comment