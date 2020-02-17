Frontier Trampoline Park Celebrates Grand Opening

Cheyenne, Wyoming’s first indoor trampoline center, Frontier Trampoline Park (3501 E Lincolnway Suite B), opened it’s doors Saturday, February 15th.

Frontier Trampoline Park is a 25,000 square feet facility with a variety of activities for all ages. According to their website, the space is comprised of a kiddie court, main trampolines with an angle wall, dodgeball court, racing zip-line, battle beam, parkour course, Olympic trampolines, multiple foam pits with diving board, and wipeout activity. Additionally, the facility will feature party rooms for special events.

President’s Day, Monday, Feburary 17th, the park is open from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will also be a concert ticket giveaway – a chance to win tickets to Jerrod Neimann, Dominic Syracuse, Tech N9ne, and Jon Wolfe.