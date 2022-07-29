General Cotton’s Reception Wrap-Up

The General’s Reception

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce kicked off Frontier Days celebrations this year with the General’s Reception on July 22. Cheyenne community leaders had the honor of welcoming General Cotton, Commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command. General Cotton is the Sentinel overseer, as well as the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Marshall. Governor Mark Gordon, Senator Cynthia Lummis, Senator John Barrasso, and Mayor Patrick Collins were all in attendance for this event, in addition to Northrop Grumman representatives and national chamber partners. These political leaders spoke about Frontier Days, their experiences in Wyoming, thoughts about Sentinel, and more. Everyone involved worked hard, making this a very successful event that allowed attendees to learn more about their community leaders and the Sentinel project being implemented in Cheyenne.

Action and Advocacy in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

The General’s Reception is a piece of the Chamber’s Action and Advocacy initiative, which influences decisions supporting community, economic and talent development for the benefit of the Greater Cheyenne business community. Through involvement with government at the local, state, and federal levels, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is able to give businesses a powerful voice in governmental affairs. To learn more about the Action and Advocacy work that the Chamber does, visit the Governmental Affairs page on the website. This event was hosted by the Chamber’s Wyoming Business Advocates group, who work relentlessly to be the strongest business voice in Wyoming and the Greater Cheyenne area on issues at the federal level. Local businesses and community members invest in this program to ensure a strong economic base for the community. To learn about how you can become involved with this incredible group, visit the Chamber website. Chamber partners involved in events and groups such as these are vital to Chamber success. Through their support, they are partnering on a bright future in Wyoming.

About Sentinel

Formerly known as GBSD, Sentinel is a one-hundred-billion-dollar project; the largest economic development in the history of the United States. The United States Air Force is replacing the ICBM weapon system with Sentinel. Cheyenne, Wyoming is proudly at the forefront of this endeavor with Wyoming being one of only three states to first implement Sentinel. This makes the Wyoming community a vital part of the ten-thousand people across the United States working on this program. This offers an incredible opportunity to expand Cheyenne’s community and boost the economy. There is an abundance of ways that local businesses and community members can be involved in the Sentinel project. To learn about how you can get involved, visit the Sentinel website.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Story by Sydney O’Brien

Sydney O’Brien is a Marketing and Communications intern through the VENTURE program at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. She is going to attend Oregon State University in Fall 2022 and will be studying Marketing and Environmental Science.