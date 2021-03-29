Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission to Host Virtual Welcome Home Day Celebration on March 30

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission will celebrate “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” with a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

The ceremony will feature remarks by Governor Matt Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Adjutant General of Wyoming, and Veterans Commission Chairman Travis Deti.

The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.

All Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other Veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return home, are invited to watch the event and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state. Military, surviving spouses of veterans, and family members are also welcome.

The virtual ceremony may be viewed at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/ WyoVets

https://facebook.com/wyoGuard

https://www.youtube.com/ wyoguard