Governor Gordon Elects to Make Election Security Changes

On September 19th, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued an executive order in response to the negative impacts of federal policy regarding election security. This order aims to ensure that Wyoming elections are secure and free from influence outside of our state and national borders. This directive instructs state agencies to keep voter registration materials out of non-citizens’ hands, meticulously vet contracts with federal agencies to avoid sharing voter info, and to report any suspicious non-resident voting activities.

Go deeper: The following outlines verbatim the order sent out by Governor Gordon. The full executive order can be found online.