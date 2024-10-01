Governor Gordon Elects to Make Election Security Changes
On September 19th, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued an executive order in response to the negative impacts of federal policy regarding election security. This order aims to ensure that Wyoming elections are secure and free from influence outside of our state and national borders. This directive instructs state agencies to keep voter registration materials out of non-citizens’ hands, meticulously vet contracts with federal agencies to avoid sharing voter info, and to report any suspicious non-resident voting activities.
Go deeper: The following outlines verbatim the order sent out by Governor Gordon. The full executive order can be found online.
-
No State agencies shall provide voter registration materials to non-citizens or coordinate with any federal programs or agencies to provide voter registration materials to non-citizens in the state of Wyoming.
-
State agencies entering into or renewing contracts with federal agencies or partners must confirm there is no requirement to provide voter registration materials to non-citizens or otherwise requiring voter registration activities for non-citizens.
-
State agencies under my authority will expeditiously report any suspected instances of non-citizen voting that they may encounter in the course of carrying out their statutorily mandated duties to the appropriate authorities immediately.