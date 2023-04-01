Governor Mark Gordon Proclaims April as Native Plant Month

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is excited to announce that April 2023 is Wyoming Native Plant Month. The Proclamation – which was signed by the Honorable Mark Gordon, 33rd Governor of the Great State of Wyoming – is intended to raise awareness about the importance of native plants and the role they play in keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful.

The Governor’s Proclamation states that, “native plants are essential for healthy, diverse, and sustainable ecosystems and are critical for cleaning air, filtering water, and stabilizing soils.”

The Proclamation goes on to state that, “Wyoming is home to more than 2,500 native plant species which include large shade trees, shrubs, vines, grasses and wildflowers. Native plants provide essential food including nectar, pollen, seeds and foliage for native birds, insects and other wildlife in ways that non-native plants cannot.”

WWPC plays an important role in keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful by reducing noxious weeds and pests that can damage native plants and habitats. The goal is to preserve the state’s precious ecosystem for those who work the land and those who enjoy the land.

“Whether you’re a rancher or a recreationist, we all play a role in keeping our native plant life healthy and flourishing,” said Lindsey Woodward, Weed and Pest Program Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “We encourage everyone to be informed about native plant life and how to preserve it while working or enjoying the outdoors.”

The Proclamation continues, “It is important to encourage public awareness about the benefits of Wyoming’s native plants and pollinators and other wildlife to the economy, and the health and substantiality of Wyoming’s treasured ecosystems.”

For tips to stop the spread of invasive species or for information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is comprised of 23 Weed and Pest Districts in the state of Wyoming. The Council works closely with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the University of Wyoming to keep current with the latest technology and research available in the ongoing management of noxious weeds and pests. The overall mission is to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the state.