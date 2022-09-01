Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall Clean-up Scheduled for September 10th to 25th

Fall is just around the corner, and the City of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions.

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall clean-up effort is scheduled for two weeks this year; Sept 10 through Sept 25.

Volunteer Instructions

As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.

Please contact us when your segment is complete, and our crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path, following your clean-up.

If anything has changed with your contact information, greenway segment preference, or you are unable to continue with the program, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at jvetter@cheyennecity.org.

Story by the City of Cheyenne