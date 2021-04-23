Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-up Scheduled for May 15-23

Spring is here, and the City of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions.

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring clean-up effort is scheduled for two weekends this year, May 15 through May 23. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants, and gloves are good appropriate wardrobe choices for clean-up efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.

If anything has changed with your contact information, greenway segment preference, or you cannot continue with the program, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 638-4379, or email, jvetter@cheyennecity.org.

Please contact Cheyenne Greenway staff when your segment is complete, and crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path following your clean-up.

It’s a perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy our terrific Cheyenne Greenway system celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. As we celebrate the 30th Anniversary, we want to hear from you! We encourage the public to submit Greenway pictures, videos, and stories on social media using the hashtag #Greenway30. You can also send pictures, videos, and stories using our online form: https://bit.ly/3rsJp9K. The City may publicize submitted items on their website, social media, or other print material.