Grow Your Skills For Free With LinkedIn Learning

During August, “Get Out There and GoWYLD” with LinkedIn Learning and explore thousands of training videos that build business, software, technology and creative skills. This resource is available free to every Equality State resident through the Wyoming State Library (WSL).

“It’s a fantastic way for people of all ages to develop new abilities and discover hidden talents,” said Chris Van Burgh, WSL Database Instruction Librarian. “The courses are taught by industry experts, so you know you’re learning from the best. Whether it’s for professional or personal interests, you can find everything from data science to graphic design to music lessons.”

Topics include Microsoft Office programs, management skills, marketing, accounting, coding and more to benefit employees and small business owners in any field. Individuals can take singular classes to cater to their specific career goals or follow a predesigned learning path for structured skill sets, such as “Become an SEO Expert” and “Transition from Military to Student Life.” Offerings include creative skills such as graphic design, photography, and music.

Learn more about LinkedIn Learning on GoWYLD.com. This resource is available at local libraries or from anywhere by logging in with a Wyoming library card and PIN. For assistance, or to obtain a library card, contact a public library in your county.

LinkedIn Learning is made possible in part through federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Story by the Wyoming State Library