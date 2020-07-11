Habitat For Humanity of Laramie County Veterans Build Project

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County will be funding their Veterans Build home construction with funds donated on the WyoGives Day of Giving.

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County (HFHLC) is participating in the WyoGives Day of Giving virtual campaign on July 15th. Funds donated on July 15th will be allocated toward HFHLC’s first Veterans Build home construction.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to hold our fundraisers as planned, so the opportunity to participate in the WyoGives Day of Giving is even that much more important” shared HFHLC.

The Veterans Build will provide a safe and affordable home for a local veteran in Laramie County. HFHLC is hoping to raise $10,000 on July 15th to kickstart the Veterans Build which will be located at 603 E 7th Street in Cheyenne. The lot was purchased with donations from eight local Credit Unions.

Many veterans face unique housing challenges and HFHLC shared they are honored and proud to be providing a home for a veteran. Community members are already stepping up to help – the John P. Ellgoben Foundation will also be matching all donations made that day.

“It should not be the case that someone who has given so much for our country cannot achieve the dream of homeownership. Habitat Veterans Build program is a chance for the community to support someone who has faithfully served our nation,” continued HFHLC.

Donations can be make online or via mail to PO Box 2809, Cheyenne, WY 82003.

