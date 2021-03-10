Habitat for Humanity ReStore Expands

The discount home improvement outlet resumes regular business hours in a new, larger facility.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, a discounted home improvement outlet, has moved to a larger facility to serve the community better. The new facility, located at 715 E 15th St., boasts over 17,000 square feet of retail and office space and features an expanded inventory of home improvement materials, tools, appliances, furniture, paint, décor, lawn, and garden supplies, and more.

The ReStore has resumed regular business hours and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am-5:30 pm.

“We were bursting at the seams,” said Habitat Director Kate Wright.

“When space got tight, staff had to turn donations away, causing frustration. We spent a lot of time listening to customers and donors about what they wanted in a ReStore, and our new facility meets a lot of the needs,” added Wright. The new store features a large area for donation drop-offs and processing, ample off-street parking, and a floor plan that allows for easier shopping in distinct departments.

“We’ve missed our customers,” Wright continued. “The ReStore has become such a vital place for people to purchase affordable home repair materials, affordable furniture and appliances, and inspiration for DIY projects. We seem to have something for everyone and are excited to grow into our new home.”

The ReStore supports Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County’s mission by generating revenue for its payroll and overhead expenses. This model enables the agency to maximize the impact of donations made for home building and repair projects. The ReStore is also a job creator. Several new positions were added for the expansion, with more forecasted in the months to come.

About Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County: Since 1991, Habitat for Humanity has been building strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership opportunities in Laramie County. Building, repairing, and advocating for affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity seeks to bring people together to build homes, community, and hope.