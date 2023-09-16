Home » Business Community

Happy 50th Anniversary, Tyrrell Honda!🥳

Shortgo Posted On September 16, 2023
0


Wednesday night, many in our business community gathered at Tyrrell Honda to celebrate their 50th anniversary! We are thrilled for the success of this amazing business and thankful for all they do for our community. Thank you to everyone who came out to support your fellow local business!

What’s next: Don’t worry – Business After Hours fun isn’t over this week! We still have one more event tonight with 307 Horse Racing at the Derby Club Liquors, from 5-7. See you there!




