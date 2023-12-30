Happy New Year from your Cheyenne Chamber 🥳

It’s gonna be an awesome 2024, but don’t take my word for it. You don’t have to look far for someone to give you a thousand reasons to have a doom and gloom outlook. News channels don’t make money by telling you all the good news that’s happening in the world. I am here to tell you that there is a lot to look forward to in 24, and I am offering the top ten reasons why it’s gonna be an awesome 2024 in Cheyenne Wyoming.

Regional and national economists all point to the Front Range as a major economic hot spot. From the US Chamber to UW economists to regional forecasters, all have a pretty rosy outlook for our area. Inflation is declining and getting under control. We are not hearing about interest rate increases anymore, and in fact, many folks are expecting decreases in 24. Our housing outlook locally is improving. One thing our housing study showed us was that the looming crisis that was building a decade ago has receded. We still have work to do, but Cheyenne has advanced significantly on this front. Wages have increased significantly. I passed a sign yesterday for over 30 bucks starting wage and not a highly technical or degreed job. It wasn’t that long ago (less than 10 years, that we were longing for jobs that paid over 20) The military future in our community looks bright and very significant in coming years. Unemployment remains low and the demand for workers is still strong. Cheyenne is still a beautiful place to live. The Rocky Mountains make for pretty good scenery! We have a unique quality of life in this corner of Wyoming! Lots of Americans yearn for a place like Cheyenne. Don’t believe it? Take a look at our in-migration numbers. Traffic is minimal and you hardly ever have to wait in line. Our neighbors! One of the biggest perks of our community, in my opinion, is that we are big enough to have a modern lifestyle, but small enough that we still have neighbors that care.

I get it, some of the above are not factual statements and are ripe for opinion. If you step back from the “More important to be heard than to get things done” culture that is riddling America right now, I think you will find a whole lot more to be grateful for than you know. If you’re still not happy, listen to this song by Spike Jones and the City Slickers from 1948. Surely it will bring a smile to your face. My New Year’s Resolution

Happy New Year Cheyenne,

Dale G. Steenbergen