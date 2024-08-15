Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner Series Announces Final Performance as American Contender Tournament Qualifier

The final performance of the 2024 Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner Series is kicking it up a notch this year. Not only will we be awarding the championship buckles and saddle that night, but we are thrilled to announce that the September 6th performance, has been officially selected as a qualifier for the prestigious American Contender Tournament Rodeo.

This remarkable honor elevates the Hell on Wheels Rodeo to a new level, offering an unprecedented opportunity for cowboys and cowgirls to showcase their skills on a national stage and begin their journey toward the $1 million payout at the American Rodeo next April 11-12 at Globe Life Field in Dallas, TX.

The American Contender Tournament Rodeo is renowned for spotlighting the very best talent in rodeo sports. By choosing the Hell on Wheels Rodeo’s final performance as a qualifier, this tournament acknowledges the exceptional quality and competitive spirit of our event. This is not just a chance to compete; it is a gateway to potentially earning a coveted spot in one of the most celebrated rodeo events in the country.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to be recognized as a qualifier for the American Contender Tournament Rodeo,” said Jim Walter, Vice President, Visit Cheyenne. “This recognition highlights the outstanding level of talent and dedication within our rodeo community. We invite all aspiring competitors to seize this unique opportunity to shine and advance their rodeo careers.”

Contestants interested in participating in this historic performance should visit our official website at www.hellonwheelsrodeo.com to register and secure their spot. The competition promises to be fierce, the atmosphere electrifying, and the opportunity unparalleled.

Join us on September 6th for a night of thrilling rodeo action and to witness history in the making. Be a part of this extraordinary event that could propel you to national recognition and beyond. Tickets are still available at www.hellonwheelsrodeo.com.

About Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner Series: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner Series is an open format rodeo in its 5th season in Cheyenne, WY. It is a wholly owned event of Visit Cheyenne in partnership with Hell on Wheels Rodeo Company and 3 Lazy R Chuck Wagon. The rodeo series consists of six rodeos each summer at the Laramie County Fairgrounds, and its final rodeo is a qualifier for the American Contender Tournament, owned by Teton Ridge.

About the American Contender Tournament: Teton Ridge is the owner, producer, and distributor of The American Contender Tournament and The American Rodeo, an international invitational rodeo competition comprised of multiple brackets in multiple Western riding events, culminating with The American, currently scheduled for April 11-12, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Competing Athletes will compete for a chance to win $900,000 and a $1,000,000 Contender Bonus.