Historic Governors’ Mansion Presents Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas

Staff and volunteers of the Historic Governors’ Mansion will host the Opening Reception for the annual Christmas exhibit, Tinsel Through Time, on November 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is ‘Melodies of Christmas’, in which rooms throughout the house will be decorated based off of famous Christmas songs such as “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and live entertainment will be provided!

Following the Opening Reception, the Mansion will be open to the public until December 24.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions, or information, please call staff at: 307-777-7878.