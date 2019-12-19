Home for the Holidays

The Military Affairs Committee (MAC) of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce continues to provide a “home away from home” for first-term enlisted airmen.

This holiday season, local troops are provided a home and hospitality through the Military Affairs Committee’s Adopt an Airman Program. This program is a mutually beneficial way for community members to support troops while also learning about the mission at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The role of the MAC is to help educate the community about the military and to support the troops said MAC Chairman Andy Worshek.

In The Humanitarians Issue of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Airman First Class Demitrius Samora shared his adoption story. Samora was adopted by Vicky and Matt Fry along with their two children, Everett and Ainsley.

Twenty-year-old Samora is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he lived with his parents and two younger brothers before joining the Air Force in January 2019. He came to F.E. Warren Air Force Base to work in the Security Forces in July.

“This program is good for airmen like me who are trying to get used to being on their own on their first base,” Samora said.

Since August 1st, The Adopt an Airman program has helped match over 29 Airmen between the ages of 18 and 25 with local families.

Col. Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander, thanked the Cheyenne community for its unrivaled support for the airmen and the program.

““The holiday season can be a difficult time for some, especially for new airmen…This program offers our airmen an additional support foundation and home away from home. “

To apply to the program or to request more information, email adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE