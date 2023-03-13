Housing, Zoning, Annexation, and the Big Bad Wolf

This Article is a Portion of the “Legislative Session in Review with your Local Chamber.”

Steenbergen has concerns for other proposals brought up in the session that ultimately failed.

One proposal attempted to impose more annexation restrictions on cities that would have made it more difficult for communities to address housing shortages, he said. There were also several attempts to increase taxes on wind and solar energy producers that would have resulted in higher energy bills for Wyoming businesses and residents, Steenbergen said.

District 43 Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne was also disappointed more wasn’t done to address housing issues in Wyoming.

“We didn’t quite get the housing issue moved down the field this year like a lot of us thought we would,’’ he said. “And so I think that will be a big topic for the interim. It‘s not going away.’