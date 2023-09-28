How are Small Businesses Weathering this Week?🌤

This week’s small business forecast, brought to you by Thomas M. Sullivan, vice president of small business policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, shows sunny days of small business optimism, but looming economic issues cast some clouds:

Data on small business shows a remarkable resiliency by Main Street employers. Comfort with cash flow and revenues are near pre-pandemic levels. On top of high inflation, worker shortages, and high interest rates, three storm clouds are threatening. Those storm clouds are rising gas prices, labor union strikes, and an impending government shutdown. No wonder small business owners’ positivity about their own operations turns negative when asked about the national outlook.