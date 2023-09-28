We Heard your Permitting Concerns – and We’re Taking them to the Top

Recently, your Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce sent out a survey to learn more about the specific issues that our business community has faced during the development process in the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County. We received a lot of helpful feedback with more than 40 respondents telling us about their experiences. Thank you to everyone who took the time to take our survey; your responses will help us to have specific examples and solutions to bring to local officials. Having an efficient and effective development process is essential for Wyoming to have a healthy business climate, making this an important issue that your chamber will work to improve. If you haven’t yet taken our survey, it’s not too late to share your experiences and suggestions.

0 Shares









