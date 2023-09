It’s almost time to shed your shorts and flip-flops and pull out your coats and gloves! After an especially toasty summer this year, Cheyenne is expected to have a harsh winter season as well. Don Day Jr., a local meteorologist and President of DayWeather Inc., warned of above average snowfall this winter in his weather podcast. So, enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, because the cold front is moving in soon!

