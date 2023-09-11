Welcoming Major General Porter to 3rd Annual Discovery Day!

It’s no secret that your Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is a fierce supporter of our military. Our Military Affairs Committee (MAC) works to build strong connections between our military and business communities, as well as supporting various military endeavors.

Get Involved: Your MAC is excited to announce that we will have a special guest of honor at our upcoming luncheon, the honorable Major General Porter. He’s partnering with our local military community to delve into the Wyoming Guard’s vision for our student’s future at the third annual Discovery Day, proudly hosted by the Wyoming Air National Guard. This luncheon, presented by U.S. Bank, will take place on September 28, so mark your calendars and register today!