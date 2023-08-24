If Health is Wealth, then I’m rich!
Addressing healthcare challenges in Cheyenne and improving healthcare access in our community can help make Cheyenne a better place to live, work, and do business. Get ready to dive into local healthcare challenges, unravel groundbreaking solutions, and embark on a thrilling journey towards a healthier and more vibrant Cheyenne!
Join us for an informative healthcare panel on September 1 at Little America with local providers, including our presenting sponsor: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Speakers joining our panel include:
- Tim Thornell, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
- Eric Boley, Wyoming Hospital Association
- Sheila Bush, Wyoming Medical Society
Register today at CheyenneChamber.org/events, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.