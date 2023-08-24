Home » Community Sponsored

If Health is Wealth, then I’m rich!

Shortgo Posted On August 24, 2023
Addressing healthcare challenges in Cheyenne and improving healthcare access in our community can help make Cheyenne a better place to live, work, and do business. Get ready to dive into local healthcare challenges, unravel groundbreaking solutions, and embark on a thrilling journey towards a healthier and more vibrant Cheyenne!

Join us for an informative healthcare panel on September 1 at Little America with local providers, including our presenting sponsor: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. 

Speakers joining our panel include:

  • Tim Thornell, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
  • Eric Boley, Wyoming Hospital Association
  • Sheila Bush, Wyoming Medical Society

Register today at CheyenneChamber.org/events, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.  




