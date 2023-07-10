I’ll Be Back

Many of us know this line from Arnold Schwarzenegger in the terminator. Yes kiddies before Arnold was Governor of New York he was the iconic terminator.

The entire plot was based on AI and machines becoming self aware and taking over the world and the plight of mankind trying to reclaim the planet. I could horrify you by explaining to you that militaries all over the world are starting to use AI in their weapons testing but I will let you sleep peacefully this weekend living in bliss that all of this is just a movie.

Seriously though AI is a wonderful part of our technological growth and the potential for business, healthcare, personal life enhancement etc is tremendous. As we advance have no doubt that the possibilities and pitfalls of AI are real and that your chamber and business organizations around the country and the globe are paying close attention to this potentially wonderful advancement that if developed sustainably can revolutionize our world but if developed irresponsibly can result in……. well you know the whole Terminator thing.

Go deeper: What’s really going on with the navigation of the EU AI Act