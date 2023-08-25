Introducing Your GCCC 2024 Board Slate!

Your Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce 2024 Board Slate has been decided. We are so excited to welcome back two of our directors returning to complete another term, and to welcome in three individuals new to the position! These are all active, exemplary members of our business community, and we are honored to have them help us lead the chamber in our endeavors.

Robert Jensen

Wyoming Director of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Holland & Hart – Returning Term

Robert provides Cheyenne and Wyoming clients with comprehensive governmental affairs services. Robert served as both COO and CEO of the Wyoming Business Council between 2004 and 2014, where he successfully oversaw the effort to attract and grow advanced technology, manufacturing, energy and other companies to Wyoming.

Steve Prescott

Broker Owner and full time Agent at RE/MAX Capitol Properties – Returning Term

Steve can adapt to any personality. With a great sense of humor, Steve enjoys making real estate as fun as possible. He specializes in buyers, sellers, new construction, military relocation and REO properties in the Cheyenne Area, also servicing Burns & Carpenter.

Joy Derenzo

President of Pete’s Builders Storm Division – First Term

Joy has over 10 years of experience helping homeowners, businesses and communities rebuild after major storm events. Joy has led the division to help thousands of residential and commercial property owners restore their property back to pre-loss condition, achieving total customer satisfaction across multiple offices.

Pat Ashworth

Co-Owner of Express Employment Professionals offices in Cheyenne and Laramie, WY – First Term

For the past 15 years, Pat has worked closely with local businesses to understand their workforce needs and to provide the most qualified candidates in commercial, administrative and professional positions for short and long-term assignments. His goal is to be a trusted, HR resource for small- and medium-sized businesses in my community.

Jason Stephen

Owner of Gateway Construction, LLC – First Term

Jason and his dad established the company in 2001. As a small general contractor, eventually expanding into full-service residential and commercial construction. He brings strong leadership and remarkable work ethic to his position, and holds the Gateway team to high standards at each stage of the construction process with this motto: “We’ll never be perfect but we can always get better!”