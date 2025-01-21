IRS Announces Taxing Changes for Tax Professionals

The Department of the Treasury and IRS have issued proposed regulations to update rules for tax professionals practicing before the IRS, as detailed in Treasury Department Circular 230.

Why it matters: These updates reflect changes in the law and the evolving nature of tax practice, ensuring practitioners remain aligned with current standards.

Key changes include:

Removal or updates to sections on registered tax return preparers and contingent fees.

New provisions requiring technological competency for IRS practitioners.

Clarification that OPR retains jurisdiction over suspended or disbarred practitioners.

New standards for disqualification have been set to ensure appraisers meet current expectations.