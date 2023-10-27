Is Privatized Parking Enforcement in the Future for Downtown Cheyenne?

For those of you who live, work, or travel downtown frequently, you’ve seen what a mess it can be trying to find parking space. Not only is downtown parking a hassle, it also has been extremely costly for the city to deal with. Just for the fiscal year of 2023, the balance of unpaid fines for parking violations totals up to over $250,000.

What’s next: City Council met Monday night and discussed what they could do to alleviate the parking problem. They approved a resolution to look into transitioning downtown parking to be managed by a private company. Only one city council member opposed the privatization of parking enforcement. Others stated that it would allow police officers to focus their efforts elsewhere, as well as helping the city to collect their fees.